Restrictions Imposed In Parts Of Srinagar Ahead Of Separatists' Rally
Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar ahead of a rally by the separatists.
Most of the separatists leaders, including moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, are under house detention.
The restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, district magistrate (deputy commissioner), Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone, said.
The separatists have called for a march to Eidgah to commemorate the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, father of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and another Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone.
Farooq was shot dead by militants on May 21, 1990, and Lone was killed by ultras during a commemoration rally for the former on the same day in 2002.
The curbs have been imposed in Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal – all in the interior areas of the city, he said.
On Saturday, the authorities had imposed restrictions in three police station areas in the old city - Nowhatta, MR Gunj and Safakadal.
Meanwhile, life was affected elsewhere in the Valley due to a strike called by the separatists.
Most of the shops, business establishments and petrol pumps were shut in Srinagar, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said.
They said private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying.
Reports of shutdown were also received from other districts of the Valley, they said.
However, there was no effect of the strike on the weekly flea market here as many vendors had set up their stalls on the TRC Chowk-Lal Chowk axis.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ATS To Probe Unnao Train Derailment
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial tomorrow
- Panneerselvam Forecasts BJP Tie-Up
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- North Korea Fires Another Ballistic Missile Despite Sanctions Threats
- Anti-Terrorism Squad Set To Probe Train Derailment In Unnao
- Triple Talaq Is Inhumane, Should Be Abolished, Says Shabana Azmi
- Special CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial tomorrow
- Excessive Alcohol, Caffeine Consumption Holding Journalists Back, Says Study
- Inspired From 'Mann Ki Baat', Jharkhand CM To Start 'CM Ki Baat'
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment