Restrain Sasikala Faction From Using AIADMK Office: Paneerselvam's Camp To EC
The O Panneerselvam camp today approached the Election Commission urging it to restrain the V K Sasikala faction from using the AIADMK office.
The counsel for the Panneerselvam camp also submitted fresh documents to the poll panel against the elevation of Sasikala as the interim general secretary of the party, an EC official said.
Besides urging the EC to restrain the Sasikala faction from using the party office, the Panneerselvam camp said that till the time the case is settled between the two camps over the control of the party, AIADMK mouthpiece 'Dr Namadhu MGR' should not remain under the control of Sasikala.
The EC had on March 23 issued an interim order freezing the 'two leaves' election symbol of AIADMK, saying the rival camps cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the prestigious R K Nagar assembly bypoll.
The bypoll has since been cancelled following allegations that money was used to buy votes. A fresh date is yet to be announced.
Last month, the poll watchdog had extended its order of freezing the name and symbol of the party till the case is settled.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan Wants To Shut Down PIA
- 'Do Not Harm My Film To Seek Attention'
- India Performs First Uterine Transplant
- Jain Files Defamation Case Against Mishra
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Delhi Shelter Razed: Living On The Street Haunts The Homeless Again
- GST Will Simplify Tax Administration: Minister
- Zomato To Reach Out To 6.6 MN Users For Security Update
- Pakistan to Get New Team of Lawyers to Defend Its Case at International Court Of Justice
- Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Bags Global Award In UK
- 'Baahubali 2' Becomes First Indian Movie to Enter 1500-Crore Club
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment