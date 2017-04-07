Respond To RTI Query On Sonia Gandhi's Citizenship: CIC To Home Ministry

The Central Information Commission has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to respond to an RTI applicant seeking details of Sonia Gandhi's Indian citizenship.

The RTI applicant from Ujjain had approached the external affairs ministry seeking acquisition of Indian citizenship by foreign nationals including Gandhi.

He had also demanded her citizenship application, certified copies of supporting documents, notification, order, rules, correspondence pertaining to Gandhi's Indian citizenship, and notesheets of the verification process.

Though the matter was transferred to the home ministry by the external affairs ministry, the former did not respond to the query.

Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur has ordered the home ministry to respond to the application.

"Upon perusal of the record, it is seen that no reply of the Ministry of Home Affairs is available. The Commission observes that the MHA should give a reply to the appellant (applicant), within 15 days from the date of receipt of this order," Mathur said.

He has also directed the Central Public Information Officer of the home ministry to appear for hearing on the next date.