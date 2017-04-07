Respond To RTI Query On Sonia Gandhi's Citizenship: CIC To Home Ministry
The Central Information Commission has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to respond to an RTI applicant seeking details of Sonia Gandhi's Indian citizenship.
The RTI applicant from Ujjain had approached the external affairs ministry seeking acquisition of Indian citizenship by foreign nationals including Gandhi.
He had also demanded her citizenship application, certified copies of supporting documents, notification, order, rules, correspondence pertaining to Gandhi's Indian citizenship, and notesheets of the verification process.
Though the matter was transferred to the home ministry by the external affairs ministry, the former did not respond to the query.
Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur has ordered the home ministry to respond to the application.
"Upon perusal of the record, it is seen that no reply of the Ministry of Home Affairs is available. The Commission observes that the MHA should give a reply to the appellant (applicant), within 15 days from the date of receipt of this order," Mathur said.
He has also directed the Central Public Information Officer of the home ministry to appear for hearing on the next date.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- RBI To Soon Unveil New Rs 200 Notes
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment