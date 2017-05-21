Ready To Bring In Legislation To Stop Triple Talaq, Says Govt

On Sunday, the Centre said it will bring in a legislation to stop the triple talaq, if necessary, "but after allowing the Muslim community to reach a positive conclusion following internal deliberations."

"The government has made the stand very clear saying that we want this (triple talaq) to end."

"If necessary, the (Central) government will bring in a legislation, but after allowing the community to reach a positive conclusion after internal deliberations," Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu told reporters after inaugurating the statue of Dr M S Ramaiah here.

Dr Ramaiah was an industrialist and philanthropist, who in 1962 founded the Gokula Education Foundation here, which, in turn, established numerous institutes of higher learning including the M S Ramaiah Medical College, noted for its collaborative Child Response Unit that aids children who are victims of sexual abuse.

Naidu said Muslims, like Hindus who have put to an end so many social evils, should come forward and move towards ending triple talaq, which was against the interests of women.

"Dowry, sati, child marriage - all of these, the society came forward and finally decisions were made (to end these social evils)."

The Muslim women also have taken legal course and the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court, he said.

Naidu said the issue is of gender discrimination and gender justice, and so, the community should give proper response to it.