Ready To Bring In Legislation To Stop Triple Talaq, Says Govt
On Sunday, the Centre said it will bring in a legislation to stop the triple talaq, if necessary, "but after allowing the Muslim community to reach a positive conclusion following internal deliberations."
"The government has made the stand very clear saying that we want this (triple talaq) to end."
"If necessary, the (Central) government will bring in a legislation, but after allowing the community to reach a positive conclusion after internal deliberations," Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu told reporters after inaugurating the statue of Dr M S Ramaiah here.
Dr Ramaiah was an industrialist and philanthropist, who in 1962 founded the Gokula Education Foundation here, which, in turn, established numerous institutes of higher learning including the M S Ramaiah Medical College, noted for its collaborative Child Response Unit that aids children who are victims of sexual abuse.
Naidu said Muslims, like Hindus who have put to an end so many social evils, should come forward and move towards ending triple talaq, which was against the interests of women.
"Dowry, sati, child marriage - all of these, the society came forward and finally decisions were made (to end these social evils)."
The Muslim women also have taken legal course and the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court, he said.
Naidu said the issue is of gender discrimination and gender justice, and so, the community should give proper response to it.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ATS To Probe Unnao Train Derailment
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- 4 Militants Killed, 3 Soldiers Lost Their Lives During Gun Battle In Kashmir
- Panneerselvam Forecasts BJP Tie-Up
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Back With Her Purple Lips At Cannes
- Martyr's Family Members Agree To End Fast After Meeting Yogi Adityanath
- Three Booked For Abducting, Raping Minor Girl In Rajasthan
- Rajnath Singh Asks Jawans To Register Their Problems On Home Ministry's Mobile App
- Ready To Bring In Legislation To Stop Triple Talaq, Says Govt
- Stories of Saudi Women Catalysing Change Are Encouraging, Says Ivanka Trump
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment