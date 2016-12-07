RBI Sets Rupee Reference Rate at 64.3141 Against Dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.3141 against the US dollar and 72.1283 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.4453 and 72.1465, yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.1098 and 58.45 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.