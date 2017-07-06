RBI Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged, Lowers GDP Projection to 7.3%
The Reserve Bank today kept interest rate unchanged as widely expected but raised concerns over fiscal slippages in view of rush for farm loan waivers.
It has however slashed the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) or the percentage of deposits that banks have to park in government securities, by 0.5 per cent to 20.5 per cent, a move that would result increased lending by banks.
The fifth meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained the repo rate, at which it lends to the banks, at 6.25 per cent and the reverse repo, at which it borrows, will be 6 per cent.
"The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said in its second bi-monthly policy review for 2017-18.
"The current state of the economy underscores the need to revive private investment, restore banking sector health and remove infrastructural bottlenecks. Monetary policy can play a more effective role only when these factors are in place,” it said.
The central bank, however, raised concerns over the possibility of fiscal slippages due to the farm loan waivers.
"The risk of fiscal slippages, which, by and large, can entail inflationary spillovers, has risen with the announcements of large farm loan waivers," it said.
RBI cut the economic growth projection to 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal from 7.4 per cent earlier.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- IS Claims Attacks At Iran Parliament, Khomeini Shrine
- 'Meat Business Employs 5 Crore, They Will All Lose Jobs' Says Head Of Quraish Muslims On Cattle Sale Ban
- Is BJP Short Of Names For Renaming Exercise?
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- After Two State Leaders Quit, BJP Says 'No Plan to Impose Ban on Beef in Meghalaya'
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- After Being Spotted During Ind-Pak Match, Vijay Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- SYL Verdict Against Punjab Could Revive Militancy In State, Says CM Amarinder Singh
- J&K Police Launches Campaign To Provide Basic Commodities To People During Ramadan
Post a Comment