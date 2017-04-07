Ravi Shastri Favourite To Become Head Coach Of Team India, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Former captain Sunil Gavaskar feels his ex-teammate Ravi Shastri is the favourite to become the head coach of the Indian cricket team.
Shastri has become the front-runner for the high-profile job after he formally submitted his application to the BCCI.
"Ravi actually was the one (during his tenure as Team Director) the turnaround actually started for the Indian cricket team back in 2014," Gavaskar told NDTV.
"After India lost in England, the BCCI asked him to come in as a team director...Suddenly there was a change in the team's fortunes over a period of time. Now that he's applied, he's probably the man who is going to get the job," Gavaskar told NDTV.
Shastri, who served as Indian team director from August 2014 to June 2016, shares a healthy rapport with the players including captain Virat Kohli.
During his tenure, India won limited-overs away series against England in 2014, reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and World T20 (2015 and 2016 respectively), won away Test series against Sri Lanka, home series against South Africa and T20 away series against Australia.
The others who have applied for the head coach role are Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Venkatesh Prasad, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput and Phil Simmons.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- RBI To Soon Unveil New Rs 200 Notes
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment