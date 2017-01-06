The Newswire
Ram Vilas Paswan Undergoes Heart Surgery In London, Family Says He Is Recovering
New Delhi
PTI file
Union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday underwent a heart surgery at London's Royal Brompton Hospital with his family saying it was successful and he was recovering.
"The operation was successful. He is out of ICU now. He is recovering," a family member of the 70-year-old LJP chief told PTI.
The minister has been operated upon to fix a leaky heart valve by fitting a device.
Advertisement opens in new window
His health condition is good and will be staying in London till June 14, the family member said.
Paswan had undergone a heart surgery earlier too.
He is on leave till June 14. In his absence, the additional charge of his ministry has been given to Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Govt Probes Chinese Company For Undermining Cardiac Stent Price Norms
- Kulbhushan Will Be Alive Till He Exhausts Clemency: Pak
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment