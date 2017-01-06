Ram Vilas Paswan Undergoes Heart Surgery In London, Family Says He Is Recovering

Union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday underwent a heart surgery at London's Royal Brompton Hospital with his family saying it was successful and he was recovering.

"The operation was successful. He is out of ICU now. He is recovering," a family member of the 70-year-old LJP chief told PTI.

The minister has been operated upon to fix a leaky heart valve by fitting a device.

His health condition is good and will be staying in London till June 14, the family member said.

Paswan had undergone a heart surgery earlier too.

He is on leave till June 14. In his absence, the additional charge of his ministry has been given to Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh.