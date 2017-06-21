The Newswire
22 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:48 pm National

Ram Nath Kovind Meets Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee To Seek His Blessings

New Delhi
File photo

On Thursday, NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind met former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to seek his blessings.

Kovind was accompanied by his wife during the meeting at Vajpayee's residence.

He had paid courtesy visits to BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Wednesday.

The former Bihar governor was picked as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for president earlier this week.

