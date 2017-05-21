Rajnath Singh Asks Jawans To Register Their Problems On Home Ministry's Mobile App
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the central paramilitary personnel that he will personally check every month that any complaint registered by them on an app launched by his ministry is speedily addressed.
The minister was speaking as he joined the jawans of the the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), posted in the inhospitable terrain of India-Nepal border in Sikkim, for a special lunch or 'bada khana' organised by the force.
Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Sikkim, reached the headquarters of the 36th battalion of SSB and took stock of the situation along the international border.
He interacted with the jawans and sought to know the problems faced by them.
As the border guarding force had organised a 'bada khana', the home minister joined them in the vegetarian lunch comprising puri, vegetables, dal, rice, papad, kheer and gulab jamun.
Singh asked the jawans to register their problems on the recently launched mobile application of the home ministry.
"I will personally check the app every month and see whether action is taken on the problems registered or not," he said.
The mobile-based grievance redressal app was launched by Singh early this month against the backdrop of incidents where jawans had taken to social media to voice their complaints.
Singh had said he "gets emotional" when he sees the jawans and officers working in difficult areas.
The centralised app is for five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB besides the Delhi Police.
Four months ago, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had created a stir when he took to social media to complain about alleged bad quality food being served to troops. Quite a few such videos followed in quick succession.
The SSB is tasked to guard the 1,751-km long India-Nepal border.
