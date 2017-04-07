The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
04 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:22 am National

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Man For Suspected Islamic State Links From Chennai

Chennai
Rajasthan ATS Arrests Man For Suspected Islamic State Links From Chennai
Representative Image

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a person from Chennai over alleged Islamic State (ISIS) links.

The ATS team arrested the suspect for allegedly transferring funds to ISIS module.

The suspect, identified as Haroon, has been taken to Jaipur for further inquiry.

The team arrested him after other suspects, (Jamil Ahmed and Mohammad Iqbal) who are already in ATS custody, identified him.

Ahmed was arrested by the ATS team in November last year from Sikar district of Rajasthan for allegedly transferring funds to the ISIS module.

READ MORE IN:
Tamil Nadu Chennai Jaipur Rajasthan Islamist Militants National
Next Story : BJP Govt. in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters