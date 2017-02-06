Pathology Services Will Now Be Available At Cheaper Rates With Railway
The Indian Railways have come up with another advancement, the 24x7 Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) launched by the Central Railway at five stations across its suburban network in Mumbai, which charges just Re one for check-up, will now also provide pathological services at cheaper rates.
The EMR was launched by the railways in partnership with city-based medical firm Magicdil Health last month.
Dr Rahul Ghule from Magicdil said, "We got good response from the people especially from the train travellers during the last 20 days.
"So, we decided to launch the test and other services at cheaper rates and partnered with diagnostic laboratory Thyrocare," he said.
The five EMRs were set up at Dadar, Kurla, Wadala, Mulund and Ghatkopar stations, with the goal of providing to offer affordable medical consultation to people, including railway passengers who require emergency medical attention.
They are managed by paramedics and 3 to 4 MBBS doctors at each station, who are conducting a health check up and prescribing medicines to those approaching them for Re 1.
From July, two more EMRs would be opened at Vashi and Thane stations.
