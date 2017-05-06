Rahul Gandhi Promises Special Status To Andhra Pradesh In 2019
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that after coming to power in 2019 elections, the party will make sure that Andhra Pradesh gets special status as promised by former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.
"In 2019 when we will come to power then our government will ensure special status is given to Andhra Pradesh. Manmohan Singh ji promised that he will give special status to Andhra Pradesh. He wanted to make Andhra Pradesh country's most important state and he also wanted the Central Government to help immensely in this matter," Gandhi said while addressing a public rally here.
He further said that special status means when the Indian Government gives money to a particular state then 70 percent is for loan while the remaining 30 percent is in grant.
"In a normal state, they have to return the 70 percent of the money while in a special status 90 percent of the money is given as a grant by the government and not as loan. By this Andhra Pradesh would have benefited with more than Rs. 1,000 crore. But I don't understand why don't there is no unity between the political parties here," Gandhi added.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that the former says that he protects Hindu religion but he did not stick to his promises.
"Modi ji promised Andhra Pradesh in front of the Tirupati temple that he will give 10-year special status to the state. Now tell me what kind of Hindu is he who tells a lie in front of a temple. Everybody wants to help Andhra Pradesh. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. We will not back out until Andhra Pradesh is given a special status. This is your right and this right was given to you by an Indian Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh)," he asserted.
Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said the former had promised that he would give employment to more than two crore people but till now not even one lakh has got the jobs.
"He talks about Swacch Bharat. For the first time, an Indian Prime Minister has said that 'I am going to the United States and after I come back, I will see how much cleanliness has been done'," he added. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- 4 Militants Killed In Retaliatory Firing By CRPF
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment