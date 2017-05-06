Rahul Gandhi Must Study History, Kashmir Problem Started In Nehru's Regime, Says Swamy
In a scathing attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the situation of Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that the Kashmir problem started under the regime of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
"Rahul Gandhi must study some history. The Kashmir problem started under Nehru regime and hasn't improved much," Swamy told ANI.
Earlier in the day, Rahul stated that he was brushed off by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley months ago, when he had warned him that the Centre was heading towards 'setting Kashmir on fire'.
"Around six, seven months ago, Mr. Arun Jaitley came to see me and I told him that they are mishandling Kashmir and they are going to set Kashmir on fire. And Jaitley brushed me aside and said that Kashmir is peaceful," Rahul told the media.
Asserting that the Centre and Prime Minister Modi were 'mishandling' Kashmir, he added that the NDA Government was creating a problem for the country by their incompetence and utilising Kashmir as a political asset.
"Kashmir is India's strength and they are making it India's weakness," he added.
Rahul's assertion came after a day of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assuring that a solution for the Kashmir unrest will be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in between the better future of Kashmir will be removed.
"We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir. It might take some time because the problem which has been prevailing since 1947, the solution to it cannot be taken out with just a snap. We will remove all the impediments for a better future of Kashmir. The nature which has given talent in the hands of the people of Kashmir will be used for the development of the Valley and country. Nature has not given those hands to pelt stones," Rajnath said.
He also hinted towards the process of dialogue, saying the Government would talk to anybody who wanted to initiate talks. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- 4 Militants Killed In Retaliatory Firing By CRPF
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment