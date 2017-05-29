Rahul Condemns Butchering of Calf in Kerala by Youth Congress, Police Register Case
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth Congress members in Kerala to protest against the government's move to ban sale of cows for slaughter.
Terming the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", he said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.
"What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," he tweeted.
An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegdly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.
Keraka Police today booked some Youth Congress activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.
