The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
29 May 2017 Last Updated at 10:04 am National

Rahul Condemns Butchering of Calf in Kerala by Youth Congress, Police Register Case

New Delhi
Rahul Condemns Butchering of Calf in Kerala by Youth Congress, Police Register Case
File-Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth Congress members in Kerala to protest against the government's move to ban sale of cows for slaughter.

Terming the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", he said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.

"What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," he tweeted.

An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegdly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Keraka Police today booked some Youth Congress activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.

READ MORE IN:
Rahul Gandhi Kerala Hindutva Our Netas Youth Congress Beef/Cows etc Congress National
Next Story : Rupee Opens 13 Paise Lower Against US Dollar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters