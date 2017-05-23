The Newswire
23 May 2017 National

Radha Mohan Singh Gets Additional Charge of Food Ministry As Paswan Leaves for London for Treatment

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has gone to London for treatment of heart-related ailment and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has been given additional charge of the portfolio held by his colleague.

President Pranab Mukherjee has directed that Paswan shall be designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Mukherjee has given additional charge of Paswan's portfolio to the agriculture minister, it said.

Officials said 70-year-old Paswan will be in London till June 14 for treatment of heart-related ailment.

