Qatar-Based Broadcaster Al-Jazeera's Twitter Account 'Suspended'
Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera said the Twitter account for its main Arabic-language channel had been suspended today, in the latest "conspiracy" to hit the station.
Yasser Abuhilalah, managing director of Al-Jazeera Arabic, confirmed the suspension on social media.
The suspension comes at a time of diplomatic crisis in the Gulf after Qatar was cut off by neighbouring countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
"The main Al-Jazeera Twitter account has been suspended, and work is ongoing to solve the problem," Abuhilalah tweeted.
"Other secondary accounts remain active. Disruption (by others) will not stop because the truth terrifies them. We'll be back."
In another tweet, he said that no other "channel in the world... Faces the same amount of conspiracy".
Other Twitter accounts belonging to the channel were still working and one claimed that the suspension was due to "what seems to be an organised campaign".
The television channel has long been a target for criticism by other Middle East countries, with Al-Jazeera banned on several occasions.
There has been speculation that its closure could help end the diplomatic crisis which erupted last month between Qatar and its neighbours in the Gulf over Doha's alleged support of extremists.
Earlier this month, Al-Jazeera said it was combatting a large-scale cyber attack.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Modi Inaugurates Kochi Metro
- IRB Commandant Seriously Injured In GJM-Police Clash
- Trump Cancels Obama's Cuba Deal, Puts Cold War-Era Rivals on Collision Course
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- NHRC Issues Notice To Centre, UP Govt Seeking Report On Rehabilitation Of Manual Scavengers
- Aviation Minister Orders Probe Into 'Vizag' Airport Row
- Black Money: Switzerland Ratifies Auto Info Sharing With India
- BJP Panel Meets Top Congress, Left Leaders Ahead Of Presidential Election But Takes No Names
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment