12 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:24 pm Society

Punjab: Two Booked After Injuring Cow In Road Accident

Moga
File Photo-PTI

Two employees of a road construction company were booked by the police after their vehicle injured a cow at Dharamkot in this district.

The employees of the construction company were travelling in a mini-truck last night when it hit the cow, police said today.

Police has registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Srivastava on the complaint of Mukesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Dharmkot, they said.

