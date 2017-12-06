Punjab: Two Booked After Injuring Cow In Road Accident

Two employees of a road construction company were booked by the police after their vehicle injured a cow at Dharamkot in this district.

The employees of the construction company were travelling in a mini-truck last night when it hit the cow, police said today.

Police has registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Srivastava on the complaint of Mukesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Dharmkot, they said.