30 May 2017 Last Updated at 6:26 pm National

Punjab: Government Colleges To Get Free WiFi, Says Minister

Chandigarh
File Photo-PTI

All government colleges in Punjab will be equipped with free wi-fi and internet facility, the state's Higher Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary said here today.

The Department of Higher Education and Languages has decided to set up free Reliance Jio Wi-Fi campuses in all the government colleges across the state which would encourage the system of cashless transactions and digitalisation, she said.

The minister said that all the principals of respective colleges have been directed to provide space and security for the wi-fi and other relevant network equipment.

She made it clear that there would be no financial liability on the government or any college or any students, an official statement said.

An MOU to the effect was signed today between Reliance Jio and higher education department in presence of Chaudhary, T P S Walia, state head of Reliance Jio and Vaibhav Mehra, marketing head of Reliance Jio.

As part of the introductory offer, the company would give 20 MB free usage per day per user for all students and staff members, Walia said.

He added that Reliance Jio will block all objectionable websites as per Government of India directions.

