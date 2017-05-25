Protests In PoK Against Illegal Detention Of Political Leaders

The locals in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) carried out protests against Islamabad's oppressive policies and grave human rights violations in the region.

The Jammu Kashmir Awami National Party (JKNAP) on Wednesday raised anti-Pakistan slogans and held rallies in Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other parts of the PoK.

The protestors also raised the issue of illegal imprisonment of top political leaders like Baba Jan, who has been jailed for 40 years for raising his voice against Pakistan.

A large number of people in Rawalakot city gathered and raised anti Pakistan slogans and demand the immediate release of Baba Jan who is languishing in a Pakistani Jail along with hundreds of other Kashmiri prisoners.

Baba Jan is Gilgit's leading political figure, who questioned Pakistan's occupation of Kashmir. Following this, he was jailed for nearly two years along with hundreds of his supporters. The Pakistani intelligence services later tried him in a military court which sentenced him to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The movement to free Baba Jan is being carried out all across the world. Protest rallies are held regularly to highlight Pakistan's violation of human rights and the atrocities being perpetrated on the Kashmiri people in the PoK.

JKNAP president Liaqat Hayat, while addressing the gathering at Rawalakot Chowk, urged Pakistan to abolish military courts as they are being misused to target political activists.

"We went to Gilgit last week and met Babajan in jail. He told me that his sacrifice would mark the onset of a new uprising," he said, amidst slogans of 'Baba Jan jo riha karo' (Free Baba Jan).

He also opposed Pakistan's move to declare Gilgit Baltistan as its fifth province and appealed the people of the region to join them against the state's oppressive policies.

