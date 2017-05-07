Protesting GJM Supporters Hurl Petrol Bombs At TMC Party Office, Damage Building
GJM supporters hurled petrol bombs at a Trinamool Congress party office in Kalimpong as the indefinite shutdown sponsored by the outfit continued today.
Though no one was injured, a shop on the ground floor was completely damaged, police said.
Kalimpong is about 55 km from Darjeeling.
In Darjeeling, Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha supporters took out a rally in Chowkbazar area with traditional 'khukri' shouting slogans in support of a separate state of Gorkhaland.
While Internet service remained suspended for the 18th consecutive day, police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at the entry and exit routes.
Except pharmacy, all the other shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.
Boarding schools had extended their vacation due to the ongoing unrest in the hills.
The GJM has plans to take out rallies in various parts of the hills today.
GJM supremo Bimal Gurung had yesterday said the indefinite shutdown in the hills will continue as the final battle for Gorkhaland has begun.
Ruling out any compromise formula, Gurung had said, talks can only be held if the agenda is Gorkhaland.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment