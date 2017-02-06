India Successfully Tests Surface-To-Surface Prithvi-II Missile In Odisha
India on Friday successfully tested its indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile from a test range in Odisha as part of a user trial by the army.
The trial of the surface-to-surface missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at around 9.50 am, official sources said.
The trial of the sophisticated missile was successful and the mission objectives were met, they said.
The Prithvi-II missile is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines. It uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target with precision and accuracy.
The state-of-the-art missile was randomly chosen from the production stock and the entire launch activities were carried out by the specially formed strategic force command (SFC) and monitored by the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as part of training exercise, a DRDO scientist said.
"The missile trajectory was tracked by the DRDO radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations located along the coast of Odisha," the sources said.
Teams on board the ship deployed near the designated impact point in the Bay of Bengal monitored the terminal events and splashdown.
In salvo mode, two Prithvi-II missiles were successfully test fired in quick succession from the same base, on November 21, 2016.
Inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003, the nine-metre-tall, single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi-II is the first missile to have been developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Guha Questions Preferential Treatment To Dhoni, Superstar Syndrome
- Anti-BJP Parties Get Invite At Karunanidhi's 94th B'day
- Are You On Twitter?Journalist Asks Modi, Gets Trolled
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- I'm Realising My Dream Now, Says UPSC Topper Nandini
- Demonetisation Pulls Down India's GDP to 3-Year Low at 6.1%, Loses Fastest Growing Economy Tag to China
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Students Protest As AMU Stops Serving Breakfast-Lunch to Non-Muslim Students During Ramazan
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment