Prison Riot: Indrani Mukerjea Moves Special CBI Court Claiming Assault
Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer filed an application in the special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) Court in Mumbai, claiming that she has been assaulted by Byculla jail authorities.
Her lawyer said in her application that bruise marks can be seen on Mukerjea's body all over after being beaten up by Jail staff.
The special CBI court has ordered to produce Indrani Mukerjea in the court tomorrow.
Reportedly, over 200 women inmates, including Mukherjee, have been booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy inside the Mumbai's Byculla jail.
The Nagpada police filed an FIR against six women prison staffers, including a jailor, for the murder of Manjula Shetye a 31-year-old convict inside the jail.
Read Also: Convict Dies After Women Constables Insert Lathi Insider Her Private Parts For Complaining About Missing Ration
A case of murder has been registered in this case.
On 25 August 2015 Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, in 2012. She was charged under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
Since September 2015 Indrani has been held in judicial custody at a women's-only prison in Byculla Jail. (ANI)
