Prez Polls: Kovind to Start Campaign from His Home State UP on Sunday
NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind will seek support from the ruling bloc's MPs and legislators from Uttar Pradesh tomorrow and speak to their Uttarakhand counterparts in Dehradun on Monday as he begins a nationwide tour.
BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, who is also Kovind's authorised representative for the presidential poll, said that Kovind will seek support from members of the president's electoral college.
He will start from Uttar Pradesh, which is also the 71- year-old Dalit leader's home state.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will receive him at the airport and the meeting with the NDA members will take place at Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow, Yadav said.
Yadav, besides Union minister Nitin Gadkari and two members of Parliament will accompany Kovind during the Lucknow leg of the tour.
During his interaction with the BJP-led NDA MPs and MLAs in Dehradun on Monday, Kovind will be joined by Union minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Anil Baluni, who is the BJP's media head and belongs to the hill state, besides two other MPs.
BJP sources said a Union minister, a senior organisation leader from the party and two MPs will accompany Kovind during his nationwide tour to reach out to all members of the electoral college.
Though his meeting will be with the supporting MPs and MLAs, Kovind will make an appeal to all the members of the electoral college in every state to support his candidature.
The opposition parties have fielded Meira Kumar, also a Dalit leader, against Kovind.
With over 62 per cent of votes firmly behind him, Kovind's election as the next president is almost certain.
Besides the BJP and its NDA allies, parties like the TRS, the YSRCP, the AIADMK, the BJD and the JD(U) have announced their support to him.
The presidential election is scheduled for July 17 and the counting of votes will take place on July 20.
Kovind, if elected, will be the second dalit to occupy the highest constitutional office. The first was K R Narayanan, who was in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1997-2002.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fadnavis Announces Rs 34,000 Cr Farm Loan Waiver
- CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Terrorists Attack
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment