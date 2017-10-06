Preventing Cow Slaughter Will Stop Hatred: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Friday appealed against slaughtering and consumption of cow, saying that doing so would help preventing hatred from spreading across the world.
"There are other means to feed oneself. Is it important to kill someone? Is killing someone secularism? People can have the milk of the cow, which is considered as medicine across the world and stay happy. If they will follow this path, then the hatred across the world will end soon," said Indresh Kumar after attending an Iftaar Party organized by Muslim Rastriya Manch here.
"Cow is not sacrificed in any of the holy places in the world. In Mecca, sacrifice is banned and to consume beef is considered as a crime," he said.
Making his case, Kumar further stressed that the matter was not about being vegetarian or non-vegetarian, but about sacrificing a living being and feed oneself.
Kumar's fresh assertion comes in continuation with his crusade against cow slaughter.
On Thursday, Kumar said, "If you have a bad habit, should you continue? It is the government's duty to stop bad habits like tobacco...this is the same thing." (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- MP CM Shivraj Singh Begins Indefinite Fast
- Kansas Man Accused Of Killing Indian Techie Indicted
- Gandhi Was A 'Chatur Baniya'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Audience Laughs Out Loud At Pak Envoy For Saying There Are No Safe Terror Sanctuaries In His Country
- At Current Rate, BJP Will Need 1,560 Years To Create Jobs, Says Congress' Joshi
- SC Partially Stays Law Making Aadhaar Mandatory for PAN, Filing Income Tax Return
- ISIS Kills Two Abducted Chinese Nationals in Pak's Balochistan
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment