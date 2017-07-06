The Newswire
07 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:16 pm National

Presidential Election On July 17, Counting On July 20, Announces EC

New Delhi
Presidential Election On July 17, Counting On July 20, Announces EC
File-PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

 The presidential poll would be held on July 17, the Election Commission today announced.

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

"The last date for filing of nomination is June 28 and the counting will take place in Delhi on July 20," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters.

A notification would be issued on June 14, he said.



