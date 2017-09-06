App In India" /> App In India" />
The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
09 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:15 pm National

President Pranab Launches "Selfie With Daughter" App In India

NEW DELHI
President Pranab Launches <em> App In India" title="President Pranab Launches "Selfie With Daughter" App In India">

President Pranab Mukherjee today launched the 'Selfie with Daughter' mobile application, aimed at raising awareness about female foeticide and sex selection.

Mukherjee urged people to take photographs with their daughters and upload them to make the campaign a success.

" 'Selfie with Daughter' has become a worldwide movement against female foeticide and sex selection," the president said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The campaign was started by Sunil Jaglan in June 2015 in village Bibipur in Haryana's Jind district. The former sarpanch had been working in the field of women empowerment and village development.

The aim of the campaign is to motivate society to feel proud to be parents of a girl child, which, in turn, will result in improving child sex ratio.

The president expressed the hope that this would eventually help in dealing with problems arising out of gender imbalance.

Describing the app as an innovative concept and an act of gentle persuasion, Mukherjee congratulated Jaglan and said his efforts in initiating the campaign in Haryana were praiseworthy.

READ MORE IN:
Pranab Mukherjee Delhi - New Delhi Selfies Photography Apps National
Next Story : IT Major Wipro Lists Trump's Policies As Risk Factor That Can Impact Its Business
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters