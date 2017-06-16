Political Parties Raise Ram Mandir Issue Only During Elections, Says BJP MLA

Political parties raise the Ram mandir issue as per their convenience and never do anything for the cause of construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Hyderabad BJP MLA T Raja Singh said while addressing the ongoing national Hindu convention at Ramnath village today.

Around 130 Hindu organisations from as many as 21 states in the country and from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are participating in the four-day convention, which began on Wednesday.

Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency, said every Hindu desires the construction of the temple.

"Political parties raise the Ram temple issue before elections and forget it once elections are over. Therefore, all Hindus should unite and demand Ram Mandir in unison. If this happens then the construction of the temple will be easily possible," he said, adding that Hindu youth should unite and increase their power so that nobody can prevent them from carrying the mission of Hindutva.

The time has come now to say that Hindu dharma is our first priority and not politics, he said.

Ramesh Shinde of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) said that an expansive fight against the "evil tendencies" in the society should be launched.

"Dr B R Ambedkar had said that howsoever good the Constitution might be, if the rulers implementing it are incompetent, the democracy would be a failure.

"Since many MPs today are corrupt and criminals, the failure of democracy has taken place in the last 70 years since Independence. The society cannot afford to remain indifferent, but should take the lead and act in a democratic way," the HJS leader said, adding that this fight itself will be the movement in the direction of establishing an ideal system--"Hindu nation".

Telangana Shiv Sena president T N Murari told the gathering the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has been indulged in the "appeasement of minorities and doing injustice to Hindus".