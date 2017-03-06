Police Stop Bhim Army From Collecting Donations In Muzaffarnagar
The police in Muzaffarnagar removed a camp set up for collecting donations by Dalit outfit Bhim army, which has been under scanner for its alleged role in the recent inter-caste clashes in adjoining Saharanpur.
The workers of the fledging group had organised a camp at a fair in Shukartal which was removed by the police, officials said.
They also distributed pamphlets and appealed to people to participate in a 'panchayat' to be held by the outfit on June 14 in Ratheri village here, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vinit Bhatnagar.
The outfit workers had organised the camp for money collection and on information the police rushed to the spot and removed the boxes used for collecting the sum, the SP said.
Around a month ago an FIR was registered against Bhim army's chief, Chandrasekhar, for his alleged role in caste- based violence in Saharanpur, but he is yet to be nabbed.
Chandrasekhar, a lawyer belonging to the Chamar community, continues to reach out to his supporters through WhatsApp and Facebook videos.
Earlier this week his brother was detained by the police while he, along with his mother, was on his way to meet the press in Saharanpur's Budh Vihar.
Chandrasekhar had recently organised a massive Dalit protest in Delhi against "atrocities" by the upper caste in Saharanpur, despite being underground to evade arrest for his alleged role in inflaming caste-based violence in the district.
Some people from Muzaffarnagar had also reportedly participated in the protest in the national capital.
In a video shared on Facebook, he purportedly remarked that the Bhim army was not a political outfit but representative of the Dalit community.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- London Attacks: 7 Killed, Police Arrest 12 Suspects
- London Assailants Shouted 'This Is For Allah' Before Stabbing Victims On The Road
- Gandhi Topi, National Flag Exempt From GST
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment