The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:12 pm Society

Police Patrolling Intensifies After Three Crosses Desecrated in Goa

Panaji
Police Patrolling Intensifies After Three Crosses Desecrated in Goa
Representative Image-File/AP

Three crosses, located in three villages in south Goa, were desecrated by unidentified persons on the night of Saturday, the police said today.

The incident occurred in Chandor, Gudi, and Paroda villages, according to police.

Of the three crosses, the Alma Khuris cross, located in Chandor village, had been desecrated in the past as well. It was restored only recently.

"We have launched the investigation into the matter, but there is no breakthrough yet. We are considering every possible angle," Quepem police station inspector Pravin Gauns told PTI.

He said the police would identify suspects after getting a decisive lead.

Police have registered cases at Maina Curtorim and Quepem police stations.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar yesterday told reporters that a strict action would be taken against the miscreants.

"Patrolling by police would be intensified in these areas. We won't tolerate such a mischief," he told reporters.

READ MORE IN:
Goa Christians - Church, Pope, Missionaries etc Vandalism Police & Security Forces Society
Next Story : Stall Where PM Modi Once Sold Tea To Be Developed Into Tourist Spot
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters