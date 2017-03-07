Police Patrolling Intensifies After Three Crosses Desecrated in Goa

Three crosses, located in three villages in south Goa, were desecrated by unidentified persons on the night of Saturday, the police said today.



The incident occurred in Chandor, Gudi, and Paroda villages, according to police.



Of the three crosses, the Alma Khuris cross, located in Chandor village, had been desecrated in the past as well. It was restored only recently.



"We have launched the investigation into the matter, but there is no breakthrough yet. We are considering every possible angle," Quepem police station inspector Pravin Gauns told PTI.



He said the police would identify suspects after getting a decisive lead.



Police have registered cases at Maina Curtorim and Quepem police stations.



Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar yesterday told reporters that a strict action would be taken against the miscreants.



"Patrolling by police would be intensified in these areas. We won't tolerate such a mischief," he told reporters.