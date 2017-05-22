The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 2:03 pm National

Police Constable Who Fled With Rifles In Kashmir, Joins Hizbul Mujahideen

Srinagar
Police Constable Who Fled With Rifles In Kashmir, Joins Hizbul Mujahideen
Representative image

A police constable, who took away four service rifles from a police post in Budgam district of Kashmir, has reportedly joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Constable Syed Naveed Mushtaq had fled with four INSAS rifles from the guard post at a FCI godown in Chandpora in Budgam on Saturday, a police official said.

He said there were intelligence inputs suggesting that Mushtaq had joined the militant group.

Advertisement opens in new window

There have been several instances of Jammu and Kashmir policemen fleeing with service rifles and joining various militant outfits.

Constable Naseer Ahmed Pandit, a resident of Pulwama district, had decamped with two AK rifles on March 27, 2015 from the residence of PDP Minister Altaf Bukhari and was subsequently killed in an encounter in Shopian district in April 2016.

READ MORE IN:
Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism National
Next Story : Yeddyurappa Discrimination Row: BJP Accuses Congress, JD(U) Of Fabricating Charges
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters