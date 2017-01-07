Watch: PM Modi Struts To Darth Vader Theme At GST Event

Prime Minister or Darth Vader-this is a question posed in front of the nation currently, after the latter's theme song, "The Imperial March", was played as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address during the 68th Chartered Accountants Day celebrations here on Saturday.

In his first speech post the midnight rollout of the much-anticipated Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Prime Minister was addressing the CA community about a spectrum of topics ranging from corruption to Indian Swiss bank accounts.

In what was looked at as keeping the tone of the speech alive, Prime Minister Modi was seen waving to his supporters as the Darth Vader's theme song played in the background.

Not only has this left the nation pondering, twitteratis have raised doubts on this long-standing connection between the Prime Minister and Star Wars, drawing upon his previous 'Star wars' reference made in the United States during his previous official visit in 2014 under the tenure of former President Barack Obama.

For the unversed, Darth Vader is known to be a ruthless commander looking to conquer the galaxy on behalf of the dark side; one of the darkest characters in the history of cinema.

In 2014, Prime Minister Modi left the crowd roaring with his Star wars reference during his speech at Madison Square Garden.

And while the GST was not accepted with the same fervor in every part of the country, the 'co-incidence' makes one deliberate on the organisers' intent of choosing this as the background track. (ANI)