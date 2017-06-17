PM Modi Inaugurates Kochi Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first phase of Kochi Metro to the nation today.
Soon after his arrival at the Naval airport here from New Delhi, Modi drove to the Palarivattom station and took a ride from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam.
Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan were among those who accompanied the prime minister in the train.
After cutting the ribbon at the Palarivattom station, Modi shook hands with the chief minister and Sreedharan before proceeding to board the metro train.
During the journey, Modi waved at the crowd as Sreedharan and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd Managing Director Elias George interacted with him.
Union Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gouba, Kerala Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan also travelled with the prime minister.
After the train ride, the dignitaries left for the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at nearby Kaloor for the formal inaugural function.
Considered the fastest completed metro project in the country, Kochi Metro, the flagship transportation infrastructure project of Kerala, will start its regular operations from June 19.
The estimated completed cost of the metro touched Rs 5,181.79 crore.
A long-cherished project of Keralites, the foundation of Kochi Metro was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 13, 2012.
It will improve regional connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.
Post a Comment
IT IS INTERESTING :::http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/e-sreedharan-kochi-metro-pm-narendra-modi-presidential-election/1/979370.html
Presidential election 2017: PM Modi may have bigger plans for Metro Man Sreedharan
Sources told India Today that PMO had deliberately omitted Sreedharan's name even though he has played a pivotal role in the building of Kochi Metro.
Kumar Shakti Shekhar
METRO MAN IN THE LOOP
The exclusion of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan's name initially from the list of dignitaries who would share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter would inaugurate the Kochi Metro train on Saturday had created brouhaha.
The Pinari Vijayan government of Kerala wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asking it to revise the seating plan.
Later in the day, the PMO said Sreedharan has been included in the list of dignitaries. This puts an end to the controversy over the non-inclusion of DMRC principal adviser Sreedharan.
METRO MAN IN THE LOOP
"In fact, there is a strong probability of Sreedharan being nominated as the ruling BJP-led NDA's candidate for the president's post in the July 17 election. It would be improper if he is seen sitting with PM Modi and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on the dais just days before the name of the NDA candidate is announced. Moreover, PM Modi maintains distance with the person he has to push up," the sources said.'''INDIA TODAY
Sreedharan denies he is an NDA candidate
Sreedharan said that there was no reality in the news that his name is under BJP-led NDA's consideration for the post of president.
If E Shreedharan is nomonated as NDA candidate all wil welcome.He is one of the few Honest person in India rest all names we see being touted are no good rather --
E Shridharan is rated 39.5 %,Sushma Swaraj 15.49 % ,Advani 13.24 % ,Murthy 11.4 % preference wise.
Sonia 2.3 % below Bhagwat,Gopal Gandhi,etc
E. Shridharan the Metro Man was associated with this Project why his name is not mentioned ??
