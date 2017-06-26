The Newswire
26 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:37 am Society

PM Modi Greets The Nation on Eid

New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on Eid and wished that it brings peace and brotherhood in society.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated today.

"Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister had yesterday said that inspiration should be drawn from such pious festivals to spread happiness and to take the nation forward.

He had emphasised that India's diversity is its speciality as well as its strength.

"The holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with devotion. Now it is time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all," he had said.

