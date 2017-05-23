PM Modi Condemns Manchester Arena Attack, Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena in which 19 people lost their lives and more than 50 others got injured.
"Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
The suspected terror attack took place on Monday night during the pop singer Ariana Grande's concert.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed the number of casualties in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation.
Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena.
Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017
However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known.
"Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area," Greater Manchester Police said in a series of tweets.
The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident.
Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)
