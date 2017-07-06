Pictures Of Heavily Bejeweled Daughter Of Kerala CPI Leader At Wedding Goes Viral

The wedding ceremony of Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi's daughter on Tuesday attracted attention for all wrong reasons.

The wedding which took place in Thrissur recently, became a subject of discussion after the pictures of the bride bedecked in gold jewellery went viral on social media.

The bride could be seen with multiple strings of heavy golden chains around her neck and several golden bangles as well.

Taking a stock of ostentatious display of wealth at CPI leader's wedding, former Kerala agriculture minister Mullakara Ratnakaran reportedly called an attention notion in Kerala Assembly demanding the government to come out with a law to prevent luxury marriages.

Gopi is a two-time CPI legislator from Nattika in Thrissur district.

However, Gopi said that it was a low-key affair, adding that any parent would arrange such a lavish wedding for their daughter.

