Petrol Bomb Hurled At BJP Office In Thiruvananthapuram
Unidentified assailants hurled petrol bomb at the Thiruvananthapuram district committee office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.
The attack took place around 9.15 p.m.
According to reports, a few chairs that were laid on the portico of the office were damaged. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.
The BJP has called for a strike on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram in view of the incident.
Launching a scathing attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) for the alleged attacks on the BJP workers in Kerala, party president Amit Shah had said that the more leftist violence is unleashed upon the saffron party workers in the state, the more the Lotus will blossom here.
Shah said it had been noticed that violence against BJP and Sangh Parivar members goes up whenever the Left parties comt to power. After the Left government came to power in Kerala, 13 BJP, RSS workers have been killed. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rahul Gandhi Arrested On Way To Mandsaur
- Uber Sacks Exec Who Obtained Rape Victim's Medical Records
- Saharanpur Clash: Bhim Army Founder Arrested
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment