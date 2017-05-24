The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
24 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:48 pm National

Peace Party Chief Arrested For Raping Nursing Student

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Peace Party Chief Arrested For Raping Nursing Student
Twitter

Former MLA and president of the Peace Party Dr. Mohamed Ayub was arrested on charges of rape in Lucknow yesterday.

According to reports, he was apprehended last evening near Aliganj thane in Lucknow on charges of allegedly raping a 22-year-old nursing course student.

The girl, whose liver and kidneys were damaged, was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow and died on February 24.

Advertisement opens in new window

The victim's brother had lodged a complaint with Madiaon police alleging that Ayub prescribed his sister wrong medicines which led to her death, besides accusing Dr Ayub of sexually harassing her.

A case has been registered under section 376(2)(F) , 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ayub.

The first information report (FIR) was registered with Madiaon police station in Lucknow on February 25.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Lucknow Police & Security Forces Law & Legal Judiciary: Supreme Court Violence Against Women Rape Students National
Next Story : Indian Woman, Who Was Forced To Marry At Gunpoint In Pakistan, Allowed To Return
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters