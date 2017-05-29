Pathankot on Alert After Bag Found With Army Uniforms, Search Ops On
A search operation was launched by the Punjab Police and the Army after an abandoned bag containing Army fatigues was found here, a police official said today.
A local resident informed the police about the bag yesterday following which the search operation was conducted in Pathankot city and Mamoon Cantonment here.
"We conducted a search operation along with army officials here to look for any suspicious person," the official said.
"Five shirts and two trousers were found in a wheat flour bag at a secluded place near the Defence Road here," the official said.
In 2015, three heavily-armed terrorists wearing Army fatigues, had hijacked a car and stormed a police station in Dinanagar town of Gurdaspur district. They killed seven persons, including a Superintendent of Police, before they were gunned down.
Last year, four terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border had attacked the Pathankot Air Base on the intervening night of January 1 and 2, claiming the lives of seven security personnel.
