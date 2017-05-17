Parliamentary Panel Summons Senior Election Commission Officials Over EVM Issue
With several opposition parties urging the Election Commission (EC) to revert to ballot paper system, a parliamentary committee has summoned senior officials of the poll panel to discuss issues related to the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
EC has thrown a challenge to political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recent assembly polls were tampered with after several opposition parties questioned their reliability and demanded going back to the paper ballot system. The planned challenge could take place later this month.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma is scheduled to meet on May 19 over the issue of electoral reforms.
The panel has summoned senior officials from EC, including a deputy election commissioner and a principal secretary, and secretary from legislative department, Law Ministry to appear before it and brief the members about the EVMs and the reliability, a source in the committee said.
Last week, after a meeting with 55 national and state parties, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said that in all future elections they will use EVMs with voter- verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).
The poll panel announced a hackathon, which will offer the parties an opportunity to prove that voting machines used in the recent polls were tampered with.
Amid concerns raised by the opposition, the Union Cabinet last month cleared the Election Commission's proposal to buy VVPAT machines for the EVMs to ensure transparency in the voting process.
The proposal involves getting 16,15,000 VVPAT units for EVMs at a cost of around Rs 3,173.47 crore for use in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- East Bengal Pick Bid Documents For ISL, Mohun Bagan Expected To Follow Suit
- Parliamentary Panel Summons Senior Election Commission Officials Over EVM Issue
- Govt Says No Swine Flu Deaths in Delhi, Gangaram Reports 4
- Paytm Gets RBI Approval, To Start Payments Bank From May 23
- ICJ to Pronounce Verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Tomorrow
- Despite RBI Caution, Over 2.5K Indians Investing in Bitcoins Daily
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- Girl Begs Father For Cancer Treatment: Video Goes Viral After Her Death
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment