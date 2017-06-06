Paris' Notre-Dame's Assailant Reportedly Said, 'This is for Syria'

The man who attacked an officer on Tuesday at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris said, "This is for Syria," French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

The man, believed to be an Algerian student, attacked the officer with a hammer, but was also armed with knives, CNN quoted Collomb, as saying.

Collomb said the officer's condition is not serious.

Another officer shot the assailant in the chest, police union spokesman Yves Lefebvre told BFMTV.

The attacker was then taken to the hospital, and the situation brought under control, the police told CNN.

Earlier, the French police successfully responded to an incident near the Notre Dame cathedral and advised the public to stay away from the area.

Hundreds were holed up inside the cathedral, and photos on social media showed people with their hands in the air.

Some Twitter users posted videos and images of the scene post the cordon.

Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be the attacker lying motionless on the ground next to a police officer.

Notre-Dame, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Paris, typically attracts long lines of visitors. The attack caused panic among visitors in the area.

Paris is still reeling from an April attack at the Champs-Elysees that left a police officer dead. (ANI)