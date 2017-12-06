Panneerselvam Dissolves 7-Member Panel, Ends Hope Of Unity Within Party
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam has dissolved the seven member panel that he appointed for holding merger talks between two rival AIADMK groups, ending any hope of immediate unity within the party.
He took the decision late last night, local media reports said after a meeting party functionaries here.
The Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction has been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of of former chief minister J.Jayalalithaa.
It also sought the removal of AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala and her family members, including Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran, from the party as preconditions for merger talks to go ahead.
Since no visible progress was seen on these issues, it was decided by the Panneerselvam faction to call off merger talks for the time being. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Generate Funds On Your Own To Waive Farmer Loans'
- Sandeep Dikshit's Comment Against Army Chief Wrong
- Anil Kumble Will Remain Coach for West Indies Tour, Says COA Chief Vinod Rai
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment