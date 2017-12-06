The Newswire
12 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:44 am National

Panneerselvam Dissolves 7-Member Panel, Ends Hope Of Unity Within Party

Chennai
File photo/PTI

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam has dissolved the seven member panel that he appointed for holding merger talks between two rival AIADMK groups, ending any hope of immediate unity within the party.

He took the decision late last night, local media reports said after a meeting party functionaries here.

The Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction has been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of of former chief minister J.Jayalalithaa.

It also sought the removal of AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala and her family members, including Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran, from the party as preconditions for merger talks to go ahead.

Since no visible progress was seen on these issues, it was decided by the Panneerselvam faction to call off merger talks for the time being. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
O. Panneerselvam Chennai Politics National
