Panama Switches Diplomatic Recognition From Taiwan to China
Panama has switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China after a century of having only commercial relations with the Asian giant.
Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced the change, which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan.
Varela said in a televised address that it is the "correct path for our country."
A joint statement yesterday evening says Panama and China are recognizing each other and establishing ambassador-level relations as of the same day.
It adds that Panama recognizes only one legitimate China and that Taiwan "forms an inalienable part of Chinese territory."
China is the second-biggest client of the Panama Canal and the leading provider of merchandise to a free-commerce zone in the Caribbean city of Colon.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Trump, Modi To Meet On June 26
- Panama Ditches Taiwan for China
- Sulabh Chief Wants 'Trump Gaon' In India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment