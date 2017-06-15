The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
15 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:57 pm National

Panama Leaks: ED Seizes Foreign Assets Worth Rs 7 Cr of Delhi Jeweller

New Delhi
Panama Leaks: ED Seizes Foreign Assets Worth Rs 7 Cr of Delhi Jeweller
ILLUSTRATION BY SAAHIL

The Enforcement Directorate has attached foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based jeweller in connection with its probe into foreign exchange violation in the Panama Papers leak case.

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers.

The agency said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was amended recently and the ED was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad.

The amendment was made by the government in Section 37A of the FEMA.

The Panama Papers, that was brought to the fore by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) a few years ago, had about 500 Indian names in it. They were alleged to have stashed assets abroad illegally.  

READ MORE IN:
New Delhi Corruption National
Next Story : Tamil Nadu: DMK, Congress Stage Walkout From Assembly Over MLAs Pay-Off Row
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters