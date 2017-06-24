The Newswire
24 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:48 pm International

Palbinder Kaur Shergill Becomes First Turbaned Sikh Woman to Be Appointed Canada SC Judge

Courtesy: Facebook

British Columbia Supreme Court judge of Indian-origin Parbinder Kaur Shergill has become first turbaned Sikh woman Supreme Court judge of Canada.

The appointment was made with immediate effect as Justice Shergill replaces Justice E A Arnold-Bailey, who retired on May 31.

The World Sikh Organisation (WSO) of Canada congratulated Shergill on her appointment.

Known as a prominent human rights lawyer in Canada, Shergill has represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community in several cases heard by the Canada apex court, including the one dealing with the right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan (ceremonial dagger) in schools.

She is married and a mother of three children, including a daughter and twin sons.

Advertisement

