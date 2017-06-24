Palbinder Kaur Shergill Becomes First Turbaned Sikh Woman to Be Appointed Canada SC Judge
British Columbia Supreme Court judge of Indian-origin Parbinder Kaur Shergill has become first turbaned Sikh woman Supreme Court judge of Canada.
The appointment was made with immediate effect as Justice Shergill replaces Justice E A Arnold-Bailey, who retired on May 31.
The World Sikh Organisation (WSO) of Canada congratulated Shergill on her appointment.
Known as a prominent human rights lawyer in Canada, Shergill has represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community in several cases heard by the Canada apex court, including the one dealing with the right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan (ceremonial dagger) in schools.
She is married and a mother of three children, including a daughter and twin sons.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fadnavis Announces Rs 34,000 Cr Farm Loan Waiver
- CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Terrorists Attack
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment