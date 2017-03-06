Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
A man was shot dead in Pakistan allegedly by his wife who accused him of raping their daughter-in-law in the absence of her soldier husband, in what local media described as a "rare incident of honour killing".
Begum Bibi, who lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla village, said she killed Gulbar Khan because "he didn't respect family and relations".
She claimed that Khan had been repeatedly assaulting their daughter-in-law for the past three months, the Express Tribune reported.
The rape victim's husband, a Frontier Crops soldier, said he knew his wife's ordeal "but due to parental respect, I couldn't kill him, but informed my mother that I will leave home after my return" from training, the report said.
Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance, police said.
Begum said that Khan, in the absence of their son, forced his wife into an "illicit relationship" and the practice continued for three months, the report added.
"I decided to kill him when he refused to give up his evil practice," Begum said.
Police yesterday produced Begum, her daughter-in-law and son before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.
