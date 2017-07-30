The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
30 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:49 pm National

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Uri Sector

Srinagar
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Uri Sector

Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Kashmir, injuring a woman.

The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani firing. 

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Gwalta area of Uri Sector around 9.30 am," a police official said.

He said 45-year-old Shakeela Bano sustained splinter injuries in the action of Pakistani troops.

The injured woman has been taken to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

READ MORE IN:
Srinagar LoC: Line of Control Defence Indian Army Pakistan Army Border Indo-Pak Border Indo-Pak National
Next Story : The GST Timeline: A Roller-Coaster Which Climaxes 17 Years Later, At Midnight Tonight
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters