Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Uri Sector
Srinagar
Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Kashmir, injuring a woman.
The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani firing.
"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Gwalta area of Uri Sector around 9.30 am," a police official said.
He said 45-year-old Shakeela Bano sustained splinter injuries in the action of Pakistani troops.
The injured woman has been taken to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.
