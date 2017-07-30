Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Uri Sector

Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Kashmir, injuring a woman.

The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani firing.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Gwalta area of Uri Sector around 9.30 am," a police official said.

He said 45-year-old Shakeela Bano sustained splinter injuries in the action of Pakistani troops.

The injured woman has been taken to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.