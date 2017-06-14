Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Rajouri District
Pakistan violated the ceasefire agian on Monday by shelling mortar bombs and opening fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.
There have been eight ceasefire violation in the past four days and total 12 ceasefire violation along the LoC and the IB in Jammu region since January one in which one civilian has died and seven others were injured.
"Pakistan Army indiscriminately fired small arms, and 80 mm mortars from 0500 hours to 0545 hours in Bhimbher Gali sector along the Line of Control", Defence Spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said.
"The Indian Army retaliating strongly and effectively", the spokesman said.
There have been three ceasefire violations on June 12.
On June 12, Pakistan Army had fired mortars at Indian posts in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch.
