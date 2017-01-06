Pakistan Summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner Over LoC Ceasefire Violation
Pakistan today summoned India's deputy high commissioner here and "condemned the unprovoked" ceasefire violation by India along the Line of Control that killed two civilians and injured five others.
Foreign Office said in a statement that India resorted to firing in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors.
"The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on June 1," it said.
One person was killed and four others injured in Battal sector, while one person was killed and another injured in Kotli sector.
The Foreign Office said the "deliberate targeting" of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.
"The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC," it said.
