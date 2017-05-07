Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missile Nasr
Pakistan on Wednesday successfully tests fired short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr', which army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said has put "cold water" on Indian military's "Cold Start" doctrine.
'Nasr' is a high-precision weapon system with the ability to be deployed quickly, the army said.
Pakistan Army has conducted a series of training launches and tests during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of 'Nasr' with an enhanced range from 60-70 kilometres and flight manoeuvrability.
"Nasr has put cold water on (the) Cold Start (doctrine)," General Qamar Bajwa said, after the training launch of the short-range missile Nasr at an undisclosed location.
Cold Start is a military doctrine developed by the Indian Armed Forces for use in a likely war with Pakistan.
General Bajwa further said war must be avoided at all costs and "our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour."
He said Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability. He also supported government's efforts for peace through talks."We whole-heartedly support all government efforts towards peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, (that) no one thinks that war remains an option," he said.
"We whole-heartedly support all government efforts towards peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, (that) no one thinks that war remains an option," he said.
He appreciated the training and preparedness of Armed Strategic Force and role of engineers and scientists for the milestone towards Pakistan's credible deterrence capability.
The army chief expressed complete satisfaction at the command and control system of the country and safety and security of all strategic assets.
President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India, Israel Now Strategic Partners, Ink 7 Pacts
- Territorial Army Jawan Goes Missing With AK-47
- Markets Reopen In Baduria, Internet Remains Suspended
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Army Jawan Moves High Court Alleging Poor Quality Food Served to Them
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Myanmar: Rohingya Muslim Stoned To Death By Buddhist Mob
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment